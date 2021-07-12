Joyce Lorraine Harris, 65 peacefully passed away in the early morning hours
of July 8th, 2021 at her home in Manchester, Tennessee. Born and raised in
Miami, and later moved to N.C. where she met her best friend and future
husband, James Harris. They married and lived in Gastonia and were
together for 40 years until he passed October 2018. It was at that time
that she moved to Manchester, to live with her twin sister Janice Leach and
sister Debbie Arnold.
As a young girl she enjoyed caring for and riding her horses. Her love of
animals continued throughout her entire life. She also enjoyed
photography, and as a young women she worked with her twin sister at a
photography studio in North Miami.
Joyce is survived by her stepdaughter Michelle Sullivan and grand-kids,
Trey and Haley. She also will be greatly missed, loved and remembered by
her siblings, Bruce Leach, Debra Arnold, Janice Leach and Linda Fernandez
along with their spouses Dianne Leach and Lester Fernandez. She showered
her nieces and nephews with love and will be missed by Christina, Eric,
Lisa, Lori, Mark, Kelly, Andrew and Jonathan. Joyce has been preceded in
death by her brother, John Leach and loving parents John and Helen Leach
and nephew Christopher Leach. It brings us much comfort to think of them
together again in Heaven.
A remembrance will be held at a later date, yet to be determined in Florida.
