Funeral services for Joyce Juanita Seal, age 90, of Manchester, TN, will be
conducted at 1:00 PM on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Manchester Funeral
Home. Burial will follow in Adam Duncan Cemetery. Visitation with the
family will be held on Wednesday evening from 5:00 PM until 9:00 PM at the
funeral home. Joyce passed away at Unity Medical Center on Saturday,
November 7, 2020.
Joyce was born in Coffee County, TN, the daughter of the late Charlie and
Euna Dye Bryan. She was a homemaker and a member of Goose Pond Methodist
Church, where she was a member of the Ladies Club. Joyce worked with the
Coffee County Election Commission and loved being around people.
In addition to her parents, Joyce was also preceded in death by her
husband, John T. Seal; brothers, David and Norman Bryan; sisters, Gertrude,
Ethel Mae and Sharon Faye Bryan; and brother-in-law, George Ayers. She is
survived by her daughter, Susan Joy (James) Rosson of Manchester; brother,
Jimmy Burl Bryan; sisters, Carolyn Keele of Manchester and Jessie Ruth
Ayers; brother-in-law, Jimmy Seal, grandchildren, Matthew John Hale and Amy
Joy Hale; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Goose Pond United
Methodist Church or Adam Duncan Cemetery.
