*Joyce Ann Toler of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, January 25, 2021
at Vanderbilt Medical Center at the age of 79. Private family services are
scheduled for Thursday, January 28, 2021. *
*A native of Lee County, VA Joyce was the daughter of the late Claude and
Mossie Maddle. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her
husband Don Toler; 4 sisters and 3 brothers. She was a member of Grace
Baptist Church and an avid reader. Mrs. Toler retired from the office of
the Christian Church of Indianapolis, Indiana. She also served as the board
member for the Black Star Alumni Association of Alva Kentucky. *
* Mrs. Toler is survived by a brother Charles E. Maddle (Nellie), Niece
Karla Maddle Smith (Jonathan) Nephew Martin E. Maddle (Tommie Maddle)
Sister in Law Louise Maddle and Niece Wanda Maddle both of Rock Island TN.
Nephew Gray Maddle (Susan) Mentor, OH. Great Nieces Destiny Maddle and
Kaylee Smith, Great Nephews Charlie T. Maddle and Dayton Maddle all of
Tullahoma, TN. *
*In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made in
her honor to the Grace Baptist Church sign fund.*
DAVES-CULBERSTON FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS