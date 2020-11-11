The Lord brought an angel, mother, grandmother and sister home Sunday, November 9, 2020 with the passing of long-time Manchester resident, Joyce Ann Prather.
Ms. Prather was born in Somerset, KY on August 22, 1944 to her parents, the
late Ernest and Zula Holder. In addition to her parents, she is preceded
in death by two brothers, Jack Holder and Ernest Holder, Jr. and 2 sisters,
Virginia Finkbiner and Nellie Culp.
Ms. Prather is survived by her brother, Huey Holder; son, Joey Prather;
granddaughter, Addison Prather; daughter in law, Stephanie Prather. Ms.
Prather was a member of the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Somerset, KY.
Many folks remember Ms. Prather from Crockett’s restaurant where she spent
many years bringing smiles and laughter to Manchester residents and repeat
travelers. Grace and kindness should fill all our heart as they did Ms.
Prather.
Family will receive friends Thursday, November 12, 2020, from 12 noon until
1:00pm at Central Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted
Thursday, November 12, 2020, at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral
Home with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial will follow in Manchester
City Cemetery.
In lieu of the Coronavirus health crisis, the family requests all visitors
to wear facial coverings and practice social distancing.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.