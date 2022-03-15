Joyce Ann Bentley , 84, of Tullahoma, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on March 13, 2022. She was born in Franklin County, November 30, 1937, to the late John Henry and Birdie May. Joyce was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Kind and considerate to everyone she met, Joyce loved spending time with her family, reading the Bible, and playing word games on the computer. Joyce was preceded in death by her brothers: Ben May, JB May, James May and Thomas May; her sisters: Mary Lou Kirby, Elma Beavers, Winnie Parks, Ruby Galligan, and Wilma Roberts. She is survived by her husband, Milton; her son Terry (Mihee) Bentley; her daughter Debbie (Tim) Henson; her grandchildren: Daniel (Becca) Bentley, David Bentley, and Stephen (Courtney) Bentley; and seven great-grandchildren. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 18 th , 2022 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 1:00-3:00pm with the funeral to follow at 3:00pm with Lynn Riddle officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.