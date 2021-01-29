Mr. Joseph Melvin Meadows, age 88, of Hillsboro, TN, passed from this life on Friday, January 29, 2021, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mr. Meadows was born in Haley, TN, to his late parents Henry Norris Meadows
and Lettie Gertrude Shofner. He served our country in the United States
Army in his early years, then went to work for AEDC as a pipefitter until
his retirement. Mr. Meadows was a faithful member of Hillsboro Church of
Christ. He was an avid gardner, loved fishing, watching westerns, boxing, a
good football game, and horseshoes. Mr. Meadows was affectionately known by
his grandchildren as “Horseshoe” or “Biscuit Boy.” In addition to his
parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Story Meadows; sisters,
Glyndon Aaron, Muriel Phillips, Nancy Willis, and Cassie Morrow; brothers,
Shofner Meadows and Jackie Meadows; two daughters, Trina Wooden and Susan Sweeton.
Mr. Meadows is survived by two children, Ronald D. (Vanessa) Meadows and
Gina Moore; grandchildren, Danielle (Wayne) Medley, Ashley Meadows, and
Seth Moore; great grandchildren, Cyrus Medley, Trey Medley, John Medley,
and Wayne Allen Medley; and many special nieces, nephews, and friends.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, January 31, 2021, from 12 noon until
2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will take place on Monday, February 1, 2021, at 1:00pm at Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Murfreesboro, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com