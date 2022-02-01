Mr. Joseph “Joe” W. Robertson Jr., of Hillsboro, TN,
passed away on January 31, 2022 at the age of 90 years after a lengthy
illness. He passed peacefully in his sleep at home with his loving wife
Mary by his side. They were married for 67 years. Joe attended Manchester
Central High School and joined the Air Force after graduation. After his
enlistment period he returned home to begin his career with theTennessee
Highway Patrol where he retired after 30 years of service. He also served
with the Tullahoma Police Department as well as the US Marshals Office.
Joe’s military career spans over 30 years where he proudly served in the
Tennessee Air National Guard and The Alabama Army Guard. Joe was a member
of the Masonic Lodge #382 F&AM in Hillsboro, TN, for many years.
Joe had a passion for the history of the Civil War. Many hours he spent
hunting for artifacts at skirmish and battle cities in Chattanooga and
locations in Georgia. Joe was a collector of antiques and enjoyed
collecting clocks and other items from the past.
Joe was preceded in death by parents, Joseph Wade Robertson Sr. and Jessie
Wise Robertson of Tullahoma. He is survived by his wife Mary Robertson;
children, Joseph W. Robertson III (Angie), Constance D. Davis, Debora
Gleeman (Rich); grandchildren, Whitney (Cassie), Tiffany (Kirk), Brittany,
Logan (Ashley), Hunter (Melissa), Michael, Lindsay (John) and Ashley
(Brian); great grandchildren, Isabella, William, Jack, Caleb, Maxwell,
Adrian, and Jasmine.
Visitation with the family will be held on Monday, February 7, 2022, from
12:00pm noon until 2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN.
Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at
2:00pm with Rev. Kent Bailey officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill
Memorial Gardens in Tullahoma, TN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice Compassus of
Tullahoma, TN.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com