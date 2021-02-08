Joseph “Joe” Bennett, Jr., age 70, of Sewanee, Tennessee passed away in the
comfort of his home and surrounded by his loved ones on Sunday, February 7,
2021.
Born December 9, 1950 to the late Joseph and Hershalina Bennett, Sr. “Joe”
was the paterfamilias of his family. He devoted forty seven years of his
life to his career at United Record Pressings. In his spare time, he
enjoyed digging ginseng, playing softball, playing cards and “porch
sitting” with his family. “Joe” will forever be remembered as a loving
husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be missed dearly.
Survivors include his wife of forty two years, Caroline Bennett; one son,
Joseph (Dawndrea) Bennett III; two daughters, Julia Moody and Amber Bigham;
one brother, Keith Bennett; six sisters, Janice (David) Haney, Beverly
(Vernon) Rollins, Frances (Greg) Bennett Lemons, Sandy King, Cheryl
Wilkerson (Steve Garner) and Julia (Jack) Champion and six grandchildren,
Chandler, Spencer, Joseph IV, Jayden, Brooklyn and Lily.
Visitation will be held at Cumberland Funeral Home- Monteagle on Tuesday,
February 9, 2021 from 4-8 PM.
Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at 1PM
with Bro. Victor Tiller officiating. Internment to immediately follow at
Gudger Cemetery.
Online memories and condolences can be shared with the family at
www.cumberlandfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements made by Cumberland Funeral Home, 207 Mabee Avenue, Monteagle, Tennessee.