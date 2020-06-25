Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Jose Gonzalez Ramirez

Jose Gonzalez Ramirez of Normandy passed this life on June 20, 2020 at the age of 51. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Old Reddens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1-2 PM.

Mr. Ramirez is survived by his father, Antonio Gonzalez Gaytan; mother, MA. Del Socorro Ramirez, Rangel; wife Amanda Banks; son, Keven Gonzalez-Ramirez; daughters, Julia Gonzalez-Ramirez, Kaley Gonzalez-Ramirez; brothers, Miguel Gonzalez Ramirez, Rodolfo Gonzalez Ramirez, Ruben Gonzalez Ramirez, Agustin Gonzalez Ramirez, Hugo Gonzalez Ramirez; sisters, Guillermina Gonzalez Ramirez, Coco Gonzalez Ramirez, Rosario Gonzalez Ramirez, Paloma Gonzalez Ramirez; and two grandchildren.

