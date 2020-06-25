Jose Gonzalez Ramirez of Normandy passed this life on June 20, 2020 at the age of 51. Funeral Services are scheduled for 2 PM, Friday, June 26, 2020 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Old Reddens Chapel Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 1-2 PM.
Mr. Ramirez is survived by his father, Antonio Gonzalez Gaytan; mother, MA. Del Socorro Ramirez, Rangel; wife Amanda Banks; son, Keven Gonzalez-Ramirez; daughters, Julia Gonzalez-Ramirez, Kaley Gonzalez-Ramirez; brothers, Miguel Gonzalez Ramirez, Rodolfo Gonzalez Ramirez, Ruben Gonzalez Ramirez, Agustin Gonzalez Ramirez, Hugo Gonzalez Ramirez; sisters, Guillermina Gonzalez Ramirez, Coco Gonzalez Ramirez, Rosario Gonzalez Ramirez, Paloma Gonzalez Ramirez; and two grandchildren.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.