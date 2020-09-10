Jonathan Paul Blackwell of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at his home at the age of 27. Jonathan was born in Tullahoma to Paul and Lenore Jaggers Blackwell who survive. Jonathan loved soccer, obtained a Second Degree Black Belt in Karate at the age of 12, and worked as a Sorter for UPS. He is preceded in death by three of his grandparents, Paul F. Blackwell, and Wayne and Marcia Jaggers. In addition to his parents, Jonathan is survived by his sister, Meghan Blackwell; grandmother, Ann Blackwell; his beloved rescue dog, Buddy; Aunts and Uncles, Debrah and Terry Frizzell, Suzy and Kevin Walters, Curtis and Laurie Jaggers, and Dana and Sam Walker; and several cousins. Visitation for Jonathan will be held on Friday, September 11th, 2020 from 11:00-1:00pm at Kilgore Funeral Home. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 in the Kilgore Funeral Home chapel with Bro. Tim McGehee officiating. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Memorial Garden. For those who wish, in lieu of flowers the family asks that donations in Jonathan’s memory be made to the Tullahoma Animal Shelter- PO Box 807 Tullahoma, TN 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.