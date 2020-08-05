Jon Carl Becker, age 46, of Austin, TX, passed from this life on July 9, 2020, from complications of surgery, following a car accident. A celebration of life will be held on August 15, 2020, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM at Manchester Funeral Home.
Jon was born in Santa Clara, CA, the son of the late Werner Becker and Pam O’Connor, who survives. In addition to his mother, he is also survived by two sisters, Ericka DiNovo and Samantha Welden. Jon was also preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Thomas and Geraldine Prater. Jon graduated from Coffee County Central High School in 1992.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Becker family.
www.manchesterfuneralhome.com