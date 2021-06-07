Johnny Woodrow Giles, of Tullahoma, passed this life on Friday, June 4 th , 2021 at his home at the age of 78. Mr. Giles was born in Chapel Hill to the late Simmie and Clara Lucas Giles. Mr. Giles served his country in the United States Army and then went on to work in General Labor with American Can. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Giles; and one brother, Tommy Giles. Mr. Giles is survived by nephews and niece, Johnny Ray (Sylvia) Giles, Brian Giles, Marlon (Cindy) Davis, and Pam (Tom) Taylor; several great nieces and nephews; and his special friend, Barbara Waller. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 7 th , 2021 at Kilgore Funeral Home from 12:00-1:00pm with the funeral to immediately follow at 1:00pm with John Gipson and Rudy Wilkerson officiating. Burial will follow at New Reddens Cemetery.
Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.