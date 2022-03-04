Johnnie Mae Bonner Baker passed this earthly life peacefully on March 3, 2022, at the age of 86. She was a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 2:00PM in the Manchester Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. Benny Benjamin officiating. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00AM on Saturday until the time of services at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Warren Cemetery in Pelham, TN.
She was born to the late John and Lottie Garner on September 20, 1935, in Hillsboro, TN. Johnnie was a hard worker and retired from Middle Tennessee State University. After retiring, she took great pride in her many hobbies, including cutting her quilt pieces, flower gardening, and antiquing. She also had a deep love for animals, especially her cats.
The simplest pleasures in life brought great joy to Johnnie. She was a member of the coffee County Farmer’s Marker, where she meticulously created beautiful homemade fried pies, all made from scratch. She took great pride in creating her pies and always looked forward to selling her creations each Saturday morning. Johnnie enjoyed attending Sunday service at Prairie Plains Baptist Church where she was a member. She could always find happiness in her daily activities.
In addition to her parents, Johnnie is preceded in death by her first husband, Glenn William Bonner and her second husband, Curtis Baker. She is survived by her daughter, Glenda Sue Smead (Gordon) of Nashville, TN; daughter, Rhonda Renee Matthews (Clyde) of Hillsboro, TN; son, Gerald William Bonner (Loretta) of Arlington, TN; granddaughters, Glenda Suzanne Smead Cardwell (James) of Manchester, TN and Stephanie Leane Matthews Bowman (Nathan) of Lynchburg, TN; great-grandson, Eli Gabriel Matthews of Lynchburg, TN; and one sister, Nada Heatherly of Morrison, TN.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bonner Baker family.