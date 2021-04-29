Ms. Johnnie L. Turner, age 68, of Manchester, TN, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 28, 2021, in Manchester, TN.
Ms. Turner was born in Manchester, TN, to her late parents JB Turner and
Eva Nell Farrar Turner. She was a comptroller in accounting and was a
member of a few organizations including the Daughters of the American
Revolution.
Ms. Turner is survived by a brother, Keith (Lisa) Turner and a host of
cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Saturday, May 1, 2021, from 10:00am until
11:00am at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted immediately following visitation at 11:00am with Father Klasek
officiating. Burial will follow in Shady Grove Cemetery in Morrison, TN.
