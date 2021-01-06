Johnnie “J L” Nippers of Beechgrove passed this life on Monday, January 4,
2021 at Unity Medical Center at the age of 85. A Celebration of Life
Service will be scheduled at a later time.
A native of Coffee County, Mr. Nippers was the son of the late Walter and
Myrtle Hobbs Nippers. He was a plumber and welder by trade and worked in
the oil fields. He was also a Chain Saw artist and has folk art displayed
all over the world. He won best of shows at many craft fairs and was
featured on the “Talk of the Town”. He befriended George Jones through his
folk art. He enjoyed going to yard sales and flea markets and collecting
clocks. He always was ready to go out to eat at Captain D’s or Kentucky
Fried Chicken and enjoyed watching wrestling matches.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 56
years, Loretta Marie Nippers; daughter, Pamela Nippers; brothers, Claude,
Earl, Oscar “Bo” and James Nippers; sisters, Maude Nippers, Georgia-Kate
Nippers, Mary Nell Holt, Helen Perry, Dorothy Ruth Philpott, Doris Nichols
and Edna Flowers; grandson, Christopher Fitch and three angel great grand
babies.
He is survived by son, Billy Glen Nippers (Sherry) of Beechgrove;
daughters, Cindy Fitch of Beechgrove and Tam Turner (Donnie) of Manchester;
grandchildren, Amber Turner, Justin Turner (Brittney), Jordan Turner, Billy
Nippers Jr and Savannah Nippers and great grandchildren, Linkin,
Brodie-Raelynn and Addilynn Grace.
