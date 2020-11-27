Johnnie Faye Smith passed this life on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 74. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 1:00PM at Lynchburg Funeral Home with burial to follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Lynchburg Funeral Home from 11:00AM until funeral services begin.
Mrs. Smith, a native of Moore County, was the daughter of the late Jess Branch and Johnnie Maude Baker Branch. She was a member of Hickory Hill Baptist Church where she was also part of the choir. She worked for Delongs and Tyson Foods before becoming a fulltime homemaker. Mrs. Smith enjoyed time with her family and loved country and gospel music.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Joe Smith; siblings Harwell, Eugene, Christine, and Elaine Branch of Lynchburg, Louise Stewart of Fayetteville.
She is survived by her children, Sherry Heflin (Joel) of Shelbyville, Bill Smith (Christy) of Lynchburg; grandchildren, Matthew Smith (Becky), Nichole Smith (Kristin), Beth Heflin, Joey Heflin, Jess Smith, Cassie Yarbrough (Brandon); great grandchildren, Cameron Smith, Peyton Smith, Jana Douglas, Maci Douglas, Kiley Smith; and several cousin, nieces, nephews, and friends.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
LYNCHBURG FUNERAL HOME IS IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS.
Johnnie Faye Smith
