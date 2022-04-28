John William Ray of Estill Springs passed this life on Tuesday, April 25 at
NHC of Tullahoma at the age of 69. No services are scheduled.
A native of Franklin County, he was the son of the late Billy Hoyt and Rita
Hill Ray. He enjoyed fishing, collecting antiques and going to yard sales.
He played Baseball when he was young and was an avid Braves fan.
Mr. Ray is survived by his wife, Polly Ray of Estill Springs; daughters,
April Baker (Matthew) of Tullahoma and June Sims (Calvin) of Tullahoma;
brothers, Mike Ray (Debbie) of Cowan and Greg Ray (Beverly) of Idaho;
grandchildren, Bethany Stratton (Jeff), Taylor Ellis and Eric Latham and
great grandchildren, Landon and Emma Stratton.
