Funeral services for Mr. John William Harrell, age 84 of Manchester, will be conducted at 11:00AM on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Summitville Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 8:00PM on Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the funeral home. Mr. Harrell passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Tullahoma, TN.
John was born in Coffee County on July 16, 1936, to the late Thomas and Annie Harrell. John was a big-hearted man who loved to tinker with clocks and watches, and he could whittle. He liked visiting the flea market and auctions, and he enjoyed watching hummingbirds. John was a loving father and brother.
In addition to his parents, John is also preceded in death by his three brothers, Leslie, Charles, and Clifton Harrell; four sisters, Lorene Rackley, Della Cooper, Louise Vandergriff, and Elizabeth Kennedy. He is survived by his one son, Jonathan Harrell; two daughters, Nicole Harrell and Lisa Miron (Thomas); two brothers, James Harrell and T.C. Harrell.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the Harrell family.