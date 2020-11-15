Mr. John William Bean, age 84, of Hillsboro, TN,
passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. Bean was born in Grundy County, Tennessee, to his late parents Jennie
Sartain Bean and Lloyd Bean. He worked for many years as a truck mechanic
for Batesville Casket Company until 2001 when he retired. Mr. Bean was a
member of Rutledge Hill Community Church as well as the Heartfelt Gospel
Music Association where he served as president. In addition to his parents
he was preceded in death by his wife Zora Elizabeth Parks Bean; brothers,
Owen Bean, Charlie Bean, James Bean, and Eugene Bean; sisters, Ruth Bean
and Ruby Bean.
Mr. Bean is survived by son, Randy Bean and special friend Anne Gillespie,
Tullahoma, TN; daughters, Martha (Larry) Thompson, Quebeck, TN, and Mary
(Joey) Shelton, Hillsboro, TN; sister, Pauline Marchesoni, Manchester, TN;
seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren.
Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 15, 2020, from 5:00pm until
8:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted on Monday, November 16, 2020, at 10:00am at Rutledge Hill
Community Church with Mike Rigsby and Erik Shelton officiating. Burial will
follow at Rutledge Hill Cemetery.
Those serving as pallbearers are Kelly Hall, Sandi Sidlowe/Bobby Sidlowe,
William Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Elan Thompson, Erik Shelton, Lora
Shelton. Honorary pallbearers are John-Sawyer Sidlowe, Zora-Henley Sidlowe,
Hayden Thompson, and Layla Collingsworth.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rutledge Hill Cemetery
Fund, C/O Phillip Sherrill, 144 Rutledge Ford Rd., Hillsboro, TN, 37342.
Central Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.