John W. Greeter, age 85 of Cowan, passed away on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at Southern Tennessee Regional Health Systems. He was born in Chattanooga on September 14, 1935 to the late Harvey and Ethel (Roberson) Greeter and had served in the Tennessee Army National Guard. Before his retirement, John had been the owner and operator of Greeter Building Center. He had a great interest in politics and was a strong advocate of education for all children. He was an active member of the Friends of South Cumberland and had earned the Jim Prince Memorial Award for his years of service and leadership in the group. John was a kind and generous man, and he always saw that others had what they needed. He attended Trinity Episcopal Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Alan Greeter; and wife, Lois Bradley Greeter. John is survived by his loving companion, Sandra Johnson of Cowan; daughter, Patricia Nobles of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Ashton Nobles, Caleb Purdue, Seth Nobles, Lauren Elizabeth Harless, Mary Madison Tesler, and John Parkes Tesler; fur babies, Coco and Teddie; and extended family, Brad (Keri) Thompson, Everett Thompson, Angie (Jamie) Jacks, Levi Jacks, Jama (Logan) King, Brandt King, and Honey King. Visitation will be from 11 am-2 pm on Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Moore-Cortner Funeral Home. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm in the Moore-Cortner Chapel with Rev. Amy Lamborn and Rev. Jim Pappas officiating. Interment will follow at Monteagle Cemetery. Moore-Cortner Funeral Home, 300 First Ave NW, Winchester, TN 37398, (931)-967-2222, www.moorecortner.com.