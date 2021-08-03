On Saturday, July 31, 2021 at 9:30 am, the Sapp family unexpectedly lost their beloved husband and father John Travis Sapp. The world has lost a wonderful man and he will be missed greatly! Travis was born on January 8, 1981 in Jessup, Georgia, grew up in Freeport, Florida and relocated to Manchester, TN October 2009. A passionately loving husband to Mandy and the best hero a little girl could ask for to Laural. He was known as the man with a huge heart of gold that would shoot it straight to you and was everyone’s friend. He had a smile that would light up a room and make you feel welcome. Travis was a genuine man that would give you the shirt off of his back and the last dollar in his pocket. It was a pleasure to meet him and you were instantly invited to come by the house. He always had a story to tell about adventures that happened down the street or across the world. He was a very social person and talked to just about everyone every day. He worked hard, played hard and mostly loved hard. Travis was preceded in death by his parents, Alan Marrs and Vanessa Cosson; grandfather, John Elvis Brown; and brother, Brian Cosson. Travis is survived by his wife of 13 years, Mandy Lynn Sapp; daughter, Laural Isabel Sapp; brothers, Steven (Terra) Sapp and Tyler Sapp; sisters, Candace Marrs and Mary (Steven) Bengston; grandmother, Dale Brown; nieces and nephews, Gunner Massey, Zachery Massey, Killian Maxwell, Kaylen Sapp, Ethon Sapp, Roxanna Maxwell, Nora June Sapp and Bryson Sapp; several cousins, honorary brothers, aunts, uncles, and extended family. Visitation with the family will be on Saturday, August 7, 2021, from 11:00am until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted immediately following visitation at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery in Sherwood, TN. Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774, centralfuneralhome.com