Funeral Services for Mr. John “Thurman” Anderson, age 70, of Beechgrove, will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial to follow at Farrar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 8:00pm on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the funeral home. Mr. Anderson passed from this life at his residence on June 26, 2021.
Thurman was born in Coffee County, TN on June 6, 1951, to the late LD and Elora Anderson. He loved to play softball, shoot pool, and in his younger years, hunt ginseng with dad. Thurman also enjoyed fishing with his grandsons. He was especially close to his younger brother, Wayne. They loved to travel to the mountains and visit Cades Cove so they could look for bears. The night before his passing, Thurman accepted the Lord as his savior.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by three brothers, Baby Boy Anderson, Roy Gene Anderson, and Charles Anderson; two sisters, Betty Mae Anderson and Jessie Koger; brother-in-law, Horace Simmons; nephew, Mark Wayne Espy; former-in-laws, Curtis and Ruby Moore. He is survived by two daughters, Brittany Anderson (Alex Watkins) and Cortney Smith (Donald Curlee); brother, Wayne Anderson (Deb); six sisters, Helen Kirby, Geneva Grosch (James), Mildred Jones (James), Susie Espy (Wayne), Elizabeth Simmons and Teresa Duncan (Boyd); sister-in-law, Margie Anderson; brother-in-law, Gerald Koger; four grandchildren, Braiden Wilson, Jordan Anderson, Gage Curlee and Payton Curlee; and a host of nieces and nephews.
