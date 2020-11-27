John Richardson White, of Lynchburg, passed this life on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020 at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville at the age of 75. John was born in Hopkinsville, Kentucky to the late Judge Stephen Pettus White II and Katharine Winton Richardson White. He was a member of the Hopkinsville High School Class of 1963 and received the History Medal. John was also a member of the National Honor Society, Latin Club, Key Club, H-Club, Glee Club, baseball team, and basketball team. He went on to attend Sewanee, University of the South and graduated with his B.A. Cum Laude, Phi Betta Kappa, in the Class of 1967. While at Sewanee he was a member and President of the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and also achieved order of the Gownsmen as a freshman. John then went on to attend Vanderbilt University Law School and received his Doctor of Jurisprudence in May of 1971 and was a member of the Order of the COIF. He volunteered for military service in 1969, serving in the Army until receiving an honorable discharge in 1974. While in service to the United States of America he earned an Expert Marksmen Badge (Rifle M-14). John worked for First American Trust Department, Associated Milk Producers Inc. (AMPI), Barnett and Alazia litigation attorney, and Gordon and Bottorf. John had been practicing law with Bobo, Hunt and White for the last 29 and ½ years. He said many times, working with the Bobo firm were the best days of his practice of almost 50 years. John loved Kentucky Wildcats basketball, as well as all things baseball, golf and boating. He loved watching beautiful sunsets from home or on a beach. He also enjoyed fishing, playing the acoustic guitar, and a game of scrabble. He was an avid reader and loved to study U.S. and World History. John also loved visiting and talking with his family and friends and never met a stranger. Most of all, John enjoyed practicing law and going to battle in the courtroom against worthy opponents. He is survived by his wife, Joy Darden White; son, W. Britton White and his wife Jill, and their children, Mary Adeline “Addy” White and Porter White; son, Mark White and his wife Sue, and their son, Baird White; one brother, Stephen Pettus White III “Steve” and his wife Brenda of Asheville, North Carolina; nieces and nephews, Anne White of Knoxville, Kay Gillespie and her husband Niall of Cambridge, England, Rusty Edwards and his wife Melinda of Asheville, North Carolina, Lori Anderson and her husband Brian of Fletcher, North Carolina; special cousin, Betty P. Alsobrook and her husband Al of Gainesville, Florida and their children, John Alsobrook and his wife Jennifer and Cannon Alsobrook and his wife Lana; and special niece, nephew and grandnieces, Tabitha Darden Sehorne and her husband Tyler and their daughters, Ellie and Emmie Sehorne and T. Riley Darden. A private graveside service will be held and a Celebration of Life service is being planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105, Second Harvest Food Bank, 331 Great Circle Road, Nashville, Tennessee 37228, Friends of Animals Rescue and Adoption Center, 1980 Fayetteville Highway, Lynchburg, Tennessee 37352, or the Tullahoma Animal Shelter, 942 Maplewood Avenue, Tullahoma, Tennessee 37388. Kilgore Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 