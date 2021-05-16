John Paul Musacchio, of Lebanon, passed this life on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at the age of 37. The family will welcome friends for Visitaion on Monday, May 17, from 11:00am until 1:00pm with Funeral Services beginning directly after.
Mr. Musacchio was born in Baltimore, MD to the late John Musacchio and Dana Lawrence. He enjoyed outdoor activities such as camping, hiking, and kayaking. He also loved spending time with his friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Danielle Musacchio of Lebanon; sons, McCartney Wilder of Lebanon, Lennon Musacchio of Lebanon; daughter, Justin Wilder of Manchester; brothers, Jason Parker (Nina) of Florida, John Vincent Musacchio II of Baltimore, and Jesse Wilder of Kankakee, IL; sister, Glenda Musacchio of Baltimore.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.