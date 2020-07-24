John “Michael” Arnold of Kelso passed this life on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the age of 73. Memorial services will be held on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 6:00PM at Donaldson Grove Baptist Church in Elora. Brother Bob Hill will be officiating.
Mr. Arnold was the son of the late John and Jeanne Arnold. He enjoyed spending his time fishing and riding his motorcycle.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Arnold; sister, Suki (David) Baugh; nieces, Jennifer (Jeff) White and Julie (Joe) McCullaugh; great nieces, Miles, Molly, and Grafton.
