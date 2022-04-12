John M. Lawrie of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, April 11, 2022 at
Vanderbilt Bedford Hospital, at the age of 75. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Friday, April 15, 2022, at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Marble Plains Cemetery. The family will
receive friends from 1 PM until service time.
John was the son of the late Sidney Lawrie and Mary Volaire Stevens. He
enjoyed race cars, fishing, boating, being outdoors and building projects.
He was a hard worker that never met a stranger and loved everyone. He also
enjoyed singing and playing the guitar.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Mary
Helen Lawrie and step-son, Frank Wiltfong.
Mr. Lawrie is survived by his wife, Barbara Lawrie of Tullahoma; sons,
Michael Lawrie Jr. of Michigan, Nathan Dahmer, Rustin Dahmer, Brent Dahmer
and Brandon Dahmer all of Tullahoma; step-son, Faron Wiltfong of Estill
Springs; step-daughters, Christina Thomas of Lynchburg and Amanda Faye
Prosser of Daytona Beach, Florida; brother, Thomas Richard “Rickie” Lawrie
of Alto, TN; sisters, Betty Jean Miller of Manchester and Marsha Ann
Salazar (Hector) of Decatur, IN and grandchildren, Michael Lawrie Jr,
Bradley Christopher Dahmer and Joshua Thomas Dixon.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be
made in his honor to Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.