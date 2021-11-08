Mr. John Lemuel Crawley, 79, passed away Saturday
November 6, 2021, at his home. He was born in Manchester, Tennessee on
February 16, 1942, to Howard L. Crawley and Josie N. Rogalle Crawley who
preceded him in death.
He was a US Army Veteran and retired from Carrier.
He is survived by his daughter, Amber Harris; sister, Sue (Late Charles)
Morris, grandchildren, Kayleigh (Tyler) Miller, Alyson Harris and Hayleigh
Harris; niece, Monica Fritch, Mercer, PA.
Funeral services will be held 1:00 PM Thursday in the funeral home chapel
with Minster Keith Sims officiating with burial to follow in the Mountain
View Cemetery in McMinnville, Tennessee with Military Honors.
Visitation: 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM Wednesday at Central Funeral Home,
Manchester, Tennessee.