Mr. John Kenneth “Kenny” Hall, age 72, passed away
Friday, September 17, 2021. Mr. Hall was born in Erwin, North Carolina on
July 30, 1949 to the late Francis Wilneok and Maggie Louise Black Hall.
He was a car inspector for CSX Railroad and loved his job. He also enjoyed
sports and was a car and NASCAR enthusiast. He enjoyed gardening, spending
time with his loving family, grandchildren and great grandchildren and
always had a special place in his heart for his cats.
Mr. Hall is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Patricia Hall; son,
David Kenneth Hall; daughter, Katie (Scott) Anderson; brother, Mark (Beth)
Hall; sisters, Vicki (Pat) Robb and Debbie Risner; grandchildren, Dustin
Norris, Victoria Norris and Elizabeth Young; one great grandchild, Sophia
Tankersley.
Visitation with the family will be held on Sunday, September 26, 2021, from
12:00 noon until 1:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. A
Celebration of Life service will be held immediately following visitation
at 1:00pm in the chapel of Central Funeral Home.
www.centralfuneralhome.com; 931-723-7774