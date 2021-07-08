Bro. John “JB” Middleton, age 90, of Manchester, TN, went to his Heavenly home on Sunday, July 4, 2021, in Tullahoma, TN, after a brief illness. Bro. Middleton was born in Bridgeport, AL, to his late parents James Aaron Middleton and Tennie Jane Dawson Middleton. He enjoyed reading, gardening, painting, woodworking, and playing games including checkers and horseshoes. Bro. Middleton enjoyed being around his family and friends and also his church family. He loved the Lord and was a minister for 63 years of his life. He pastored 2 churches and served in several other churches during his ministry. Bro. Middleton was a member of Mercy Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. He served in the United States Army
during the Korean War 1950-1952. He was in Company A 407th Engineer Combat Battalion. He obtained the Korean Service Medal with 3 Bronze Service Stars, the Presidential Unit Citation (ROK), and the United Nations Service Medal. He was honorably discharged on June 6,1952 as a Tech Sergeant. He was a quiet person but always had something important to say when he spoke. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Nellie Elizabeth Nelson Middleton; daughter, Sherry Sellers; step-daughter, Tina Vazquez; brothers, James Aaron Middleton, Jr., Conage Middleton, D.C. Middleton, Jack Middleton, and Bob Middleton; sisters, Gussie Vinson, Ruby King, Jimmie Cooper, and Barbara Knight. Bro. Middleton is survived by his wife of 35 years, Ruth Middleton; sons, John (Billie) Middleton, Steve
(Jane) Middleton, Jimmy (Lynn) Williams, Pat (Tammy) Williams, Manuel (Carolyn) Williams; daughter, Vicki Kilgore; sisters, Ann (Wallace) Peoples and Shirley Campbell; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. Visitation with the family will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 1:00pm until 9:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 1:00pm from the chapel of Central Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Bailey, Bro. Richard Thompson, and Bro. Kenny Tweet officiating. Burial will follow at Sequatchie Valley Memorial Gardens in Jasper, TN, at 3:30pm with full military honors.
John “JB” Middleton
