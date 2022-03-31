John “J D” David Sons of Estill Springs TN passed this life on Monday,
March 28, 2022, at St. Thomas Rutherford Hospital at the age of 74. Funeral
Services are scheduled for Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 11 AM at
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Roberts Cemetery in
Raus. The family will receive friends from 5-8 PM on Friday, April 1, 2022
at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
A native of Tullahoma, he was the son of the late John Junior Sons and Ruth
Baker Sons, who survives. Mr. Sons served in the Army National Guard and
retired from AEDC in 2009. He was a Union Steward and Assistant Business
Manager for the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 917 for
over 40 years. He was currently serving the City of Estill Springs as an
Alderman. Mr. Sons was always involved in community activities and
portrayed Santa Claus in the Tullahoma Christmas Parade for many years.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by son, James Michael
Lemmons.
He is survived by his mother, Ruth Sons of Tullahoma; wife, Brenda Sons of
Estill Springs; sons, John Nevin Sons (David) of Tampa, FL and Jon Devin
Sons of Tullahoma; daughters, Tina Michelle Taylor (John) of Tullahoma and
Crystal Dawn Hall of Rainsville, AL; sister, Sherry Sons of Rockville, MD;
grandchildren, Faith Michelle Walter (Ted), Hope Alexandrea Taylor (fiancé,
Jarryd), Wyatt Manoah Hall, Millie Grace Hall, Katie Elaine Hall, Collin
Hall, Cason Hall, Kyle Shinholt and Olivia Luttrell; great grandson, Thomas
Calhoun Walter; niece Kimberly Dawn Haden (Calvin) of Clarksburg, MD and
great nephews, Dylan and Evan Haden.
