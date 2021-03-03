John H. Campbell Jr. of Tullahoma passed this life on Tuesday, March 2,
2021 at his residence at the age of 69. No services are scheduled.
A native of Gallatin, he was the son of the late John H. and Golden Cleo
Woodard Campbell. He enjoyed restoring old cars, especially classic Ford
Mustangs and camping. He was also a talented woodworker. His favorite
times were spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Johnny Odell
Campbell; brothers, Willie and Charlie Campbell and sisters, Dorothy Cook
and Faye Lee Campbell.
Mr. Campbell is survived by his wife, Gayle Campbell of Tullahoma; son,
Keith Campbell (Tammy) of Tullahoma; brothers, William Campbell of Gallatin
and James Campbell (Agnes) of White House; grandchildren, Sean Campbell
(Laura) of Tullahoma, Houston Tucker of Tullahoma, Zack Pilkington of
Unionville and Gwen Cook of Shelbyville and great grandson, Connor Campbell.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.