John Gilbert McCoin, age 64 of Manchester, was born on December 27, 1957, to Lt. Col. and Mrs. James Grayson McCoin in Bellville, IL. He was baptized in the episcopal faith. John graduated high school in Myrtle Beach, SC then later attended the University of TN. He was born into a military family and lived 7 years in Hawaii. John enjoyed all sports and being out in nature. He was employed at College St. Elementary School in Manchester as an inclusion teacher.
In addition to his father, John is preceded in death by his stepdaughter, Lisa Keasling. In addition to his mother, Barbara, he is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Yvonne McCoin; daughter Samantha McCoin; son, Daniel McCoin; grandchildren, Chase and Lexi Keasling, Willow Skinner, and Joseph Mandeville; three great grandchildren; sisters, Nancy Breeding (David) and Sarah McCoin (Dennis Cook); nephew, Matthew Breeding (Katie); nieces, Sarah Breeding (Lake) and Kate Dreiling (Ryan); and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 2 – 4 PM, at the Ada Wright Center in Manchester.
Manchester Funeral Home is honored to serve the McCoin family.