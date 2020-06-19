John G. Hussey of Fayetteville, TN passed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 54. His sisters, Maureen and Deirdre, invite his Fayetteville friends to join in an informal celebration of John and to raise a glass of cheer in his honor, Friday, June 19th from 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Cahoots in Fayetteville.
Mr. Hussey was the eldest son of Mary (nee Moriarty) and John Hussey. He attended Our Lady of Refuge grammar school, Mount St. Michael High School, and earned a B.A. in Criminal Justice from John Jay College.
Fun-loving and boisterous, there were few people that met John that did not enjoy his company. Quick-witted and gregarious, he loved the Dallas Cowboys, the NY Mets, books, politics, and his adopted home Fayetteville of more than 10 years. While living in New York, he was an active member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians, having been named AOH Man of the Year. He was fortunate to have many close friends that spanned all aspects of his life – from his childhood in the Bronx, his days living in Long Beach, Brady’s Pub, the AOH, Key West, and Fayetteville.
John is survived by his sisters, Maureen (New York) and Deirdre (California). He will be laid to rest in a Catholic ceremony in NY, alongside his parents and brother, Brian.
For online guest registry please visit, www.lynchburgfuneralhome.com
John G. Hussey
John G. Hussey of Fayetteville, TN passed this life on Monday, June 15, 2020 at the age of 54. His sisters, Maureen and Deirdre, invite his Fayetteville friends to join in an informal celebration of John and to raise a glass of cheer in his honor, Friday, June 19th from 3:00PM to 6:00PM at Cahoots in Fayetteville.