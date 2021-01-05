John Fite Larkin, age 74, passed-away peacefully at his home in Winchester,
Tennessee on January 1st, 2021. He was born at home in Huntland, Tennessee
on October 16, 1946 to Lemuel Augustus (Gus) Larkin and Ruth Hall Larkin
who resided in Lexie Crossroads, TN at the Caney Hollow family farm in a
very loving home surrounded by music and laughter. He was lovingly known as
“John Fite” by his parents and siblings.
John spent most of his childhood in Franklin County, TN. He graduated from
Huntland High School in 1964. He attended Middle Tennessee State University
in Murfreesboro, TN and graduated in 1968. John was active-duty Army from
May 1969-October 1969 where he was stationed at Ft. Knox, KY & Ft. Gordon,
GA. He then joined the U. S. Army Reserve where he was stationed in
Clarkesville, TN.
John was employed by Sears, Roebuck as a corporate employee for 32 years.
In that capacity, he worked in Sears Service, ending his career as Parts
and Service manager over the Southeast United States for 10 years. John
never met a stranger. In fact, after taking a personality test early in
his career, Sears said, “Nobody likes people that much” so they put him in
the service end of the corporation.
John’s career gave him the opportunity to live in many different cities,
Clarksville, TN; Dothan, AL; Richmond, VA; Yorktown, VA; Annapolis, MD and
Memphis, TN (Germantown). His girls got a history and geography education
just by moving so much.
After retiring, John moved back to his beloved Franklin County, TN. There
he was employed by Winchester Utility System for several years.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gus and Ruth Larkin of Winchester, TN
and his older brothers, Nelson Larkin of Nashville, TN and James Ronald
(Ron) Larkin of Huntsville, AL. He is survived by younger sister, Betty
(Ken) Wood of Rossville, GA, younger brother, William T. (Billy) of
Winchester, TN, two daughters Laura Larkin (David) of Birmingham, Alabama,
and Virginia (Ginny) Larkin Szalay (David) of Germantown, Tennessee and his
loving companion of many years Peggy Stevens of Winchester, TN and her
daughter Andrea Bennett Punke (Noah) of Murfreesboro, TN. He is also
survived by several grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
John’s grandchildren liked to call him Papa John because he often answered
his phone Papa John’s. John was a meticulous gardener, keeping his lawn in
a very specific order. He was an avid Volunteer fan, never to be seen
without some form of Orange around town and in his home.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date, when it is safe
to gather, in Pensacola Beach, Florida per his request. In lieu of flowers,
the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.
