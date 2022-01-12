John Dayton Thomas passed this life on Sunday, January 9, 2022 at the
Legacy Health & Rehab in Manchester at the age of 86. Graveside Services
are scheduled for Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at 11:30 AM at Hurricane
Grove Cemetery in Manchester.*
*John Dayton Thomas, 86, of Manchester Tennessee, passed on January 09,
2022 after a extended illness. He was born to John Clay and Alline Morton
Thomas in Nashville, Tennessee on April 12, 1935.*
*He married Essie Pearl (Bobbie) Burks in 1956 and they lived together in
Manchester, Tennessee. Together they were blessed with 5 daughters ( one
lost in infancy) and raised one of their grandchildren as a daughter, Viva
Mansfield (Tim), Karen Mansfield (Johnny ), Harriet Ann Thomas , Janet Lea
Mcgee (Butch ), Mendy Thomas Swain (Al ), Yvonne Harris Waggoner (Paul ).
He is also survived by 9 grandchildren { Amanda Wright (Jimmy), Sarah
Mansfield, Erica Cosminsky Edwards (David), Dustin Mansfield, John
Cosminsky, Bryan McGee, Caden Harris, Delaney Harris and Reagan Harris} and
5 great grandchildren. John made it his personal mission to step up and be
a role model for those needing a father figure; giving advice, guidance and
support when it was needed. In addition, he assisted many homeless with a
place to live, jobs and financial means to better their situation. Many of
these became like extended family.*
*The family would like to thank Rickey & Bubba Brandon and the many
caregivers who helped provide care to John and Bobbie during the illness. *
*John worked as a Truck Driver and in later years ran a fruit market in
Tullahoma and was passionate about affecting the most positive change in
people.*