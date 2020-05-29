John David Warmbrod, age 87, of Belvidere, TN, was welcomed into Heaven on
Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at his residence, spending his final days of this
life surrounded by his treasured family.
Mr. Warmbrod was born in Belvidere, Tennessee on June 26, 1932, to the late
John Earl (Chick) and Mary Lou (Osborne) Warmbrod. He graduated from
Franklin County High School in 1950 where he played football. He joined
the Navy on December 27, 1950. He served aboard the Ship USS Bexar-APA 237
which was stationed in San Diego with deployments to Hawaii, Hong Kong, and
Manila during the Korean War. He served until October 1954 when he
returned to Franklin County. He married Miss Bettye Joyce Swann on June
11, 1955. He graduated from MTSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1958
and a Master of Arts degree in mathematics from the University of Alabama
in 1962, with his thesis being, “An Analysis of a System of Differential
Equations.” Mr. Warmbrod began his professional career at Brown
Engineering and during his career was a consultant for Remtech. The
majority of his professional life was spent with NASA where he was one of
the charter members of the Marshall Space Flight Center. He retired from
NASA in 1997 after over 30 years there as an aerospace engineer, during the
Apollo and Space Shuttle Programs. His work involved determining and
analyzing the pressures and temperatures of the heat shields of the orbiter
sections and reusable boosters during separation and re-entry into the
earth’s atmosphere, the possible effects of the interaction of the exhaust
gases, and the shock wave interactions from the rocket motors of the
shuttle. Mr. Warmbrod received many awards during his NASA career
including the Exceptional Service Medal and First Shuttle Flight
Achievement Award. He was also selected as a Space Flight Honoree where
John and Bettye were invited to view a shuttle launch from Kennedy Space
Flight Center.
Known by many friends as Johnny, he was extremely outgoing and made friends
everywhere he went, with his larger than life personality. He was an
animal lover and truly a modern-day cowboy. He grew up loving and riding
Tennessee Walking Horses. Johnny attended every Tennessee Walking Horse
Celebration in Shelbyville from its beginning in 1939 when his Dad showed
in the very first Celebration, missing only during his years spent serving
in the Navy. As dearly as he enjoyed the horse shows, Johnny also
thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years on many trail rides. He also loved
his bird dogs and quail hunting. He trained, trialed, and judged bird dogs
for American Field horseback trials across Tennessee and Alabama. He was
an avid fisherman as well with many of his trophies mounted on the walls of
his cabin, Johnny’s Place.
He was a dedicated lifelong member of the First United Methodist Church
(FUMC) of Winchester. He was a member, a former teacher, and a former
president of the Friendship Sunday School Class. He served on numerous
committees in varying capacities at FUMC, including serving as treasurer on
the finance committee and chairing the Staff Parish Relations Committee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John Earl and Mary Lou Warmbrod,
and nephew, Troy Warmbrod. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Bettye
Swann Warmbrod; daughters, Barbara “Babs” Feaster and her husband Joe and
Sharon “Sheri” Gamble and her husband Jeff; granddaughters, Rachel
Crossland and her husband Travis and Amber Heath and her husband Max;
great-grandchildren, Chloe Crossland, Maxwell Heath, and Elizabeth “Libby”
Heath; sister, Julia Warmbrod (all of the above of Belvidere); brother, Joe
Warmbrod and his wife Anita (of Greeley, CO); brothers-in-law and
sisters-in-law, the late Billy Joe Swann and his wife Joan (of Winchester),
Barbara Weaver (of Decherd), and the late Jimmy D. Swann and his wife
Stephanie (of Decherd); nephews, Eric Warmbrod (of Windsor, CO) and his
wife Lori, Terry Weaver and his wife Leslie (of Gunter, TX), Stephen Swann
and his wife Mary (of Decherd), and Jedd Swann and his wife Meredith (of
Decherd); nieces, Cindy Chambless and her husband Don (of Jacksonville,
FL), Wendi Weaver (of Decherd), and Joanna Miller and her husband Clifton
(of Belvidere); 7 great nephews; 4 great nieces; 4 great-great nephews; and
so many very special friends.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, June 1, at the
family cemetery. He will be laid to rest at his beloved farm in Belvidere.
Everyone is welcome; however, due to Covid-19 and CDC guidelines, the
family asks that you please try your best to remember to maintain the
recommended social distance and refrain from any hugs or other close
physical contact at this time.
Donations may be made in his memory to the building fund at First United
Methodist Church of Winchester.