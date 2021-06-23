Mr. John Clifford Williams, age 97, passed from this life on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, in Tullahoma, TN.
Mr. Williams was born in Minor Hill, TN, to his late parents Mason Patrick
Williams and Mamie Prince Williams and was one of twelve children. He
served his country with the United States Army and United States Air Force
during World War II and in Korea. Mr. Williams had top secret clearance and
worked on aircraft at Edwards Air Force Base in California where he
ultimately retired from the military. After the military, he returned home
and worked for a heating/air conditioning company until his retirement. Mr.
Williams was a member of First Baptist Church in Manchester, TN. He loved
fishing, being outdoors, travelling, and he loved his family dearly. Mr.
Williams was a loving husband and father. In addition to his parents, he
was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, June Williams; siblings,
Osteen Williams, Carson Williams, Claude Williams, Joe Williams, Billy
Williams, Harold Williams, Gladys Williams, Estelle Hayes, Jewel
Stephenson, and Viva Cox.
Mr. Williams is survived by sons, Gary John Williams, John Curtis (Karen)
Williams, and Keith Alan (Tina) Williams; daughter, Sherrie Lee (Roger)
Lowe; sister, Emma Nola Cothren; grandchildren, Chris (Jaqueline) Williams,
David (Kasi) Williams, Erika Paige Williams, Katie (Ricky) Rabinski, Kaci
(Brandon) Carter, Kyle Lowe, and Kristen (Jonason) Daniel; great
grandchildren, Kayleigh, Makenzie, Kenley, Addison, and Aria.
Family will receive friends on Friday, June 25, 2021, from 12 noon until
2:00pm at Central Funeral Home in Manchester, TN. Funeral services will be
conducted immediately following visitation at 2:00pm in the chapel of
Central Funeral Home with Dr. Brenton Cox officiating. Burial will follow
at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens with military honors.
Central Funeral Home is serving the family, 931-723-7774,
centralfuneralhome.com