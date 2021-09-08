John Charles “J.C.” Fischer II, age 31, of Tullahoma passed away Tuesday, September 7, 2021. He was born November 18, 1989 in McMinnville, TN to John Charles Fischer Sr. and Beth Buchanan Fischer. J.C. was employed at the Tullahoma Walmart for 12 years where he was an automotive technician. He also served as youth pastor at Victory Baptist Church in Manchester and was a volunteer firefighter at Hickerson Station Fire Dept. He was known as a wonderful and caring person who was very active in his son’s life. He enjoyed fishing and was a D&D enthusiast.
The family will receive friends from 5:00pm until 8:00pm Friday, September 10th at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held in the chapel at 2:00pm on Saturday, September 11 with Brother Keith Nunley officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery. At the family’s request, masks are required to attend the services.
J.C. was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, James and Geneva Fisher; maternal grandparents, James and Betty Buchanan.
He is survived by his father, John Charles Fischer Sr (Tani); mother, Beth Fischer; son, John Charles Fischer III; sister, Megan Fischer; step-brother, Steven Burbaugh (Tara); step-sister, April Spinner (Alex); great-aunt, Charlene Bennett; nieces and nephews, Cooper Fischer, Addilyn Bost, Zaylan Spinner, Zyler Spinner, Gavin Burbaugh, Brock Burbaugh, Adi Burbaugh, and Corey Burbaugh; many aunts and uncles.
Visit our online guestbook at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com