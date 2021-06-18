John Bryant of Christiania passed this life on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at
Quality Center for Rehabilitation at the age of 70. Funeral Services are
scheduled for Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 1 pm at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Brandon Family Cemetery. Family will receive
friends and family from 11 am until the service time.
John, a native of Tullahoma, was the son of James and Lorene Bryant. He
enjoyed watching the rodeo and old cowboy movies. He was a people person
and never met a stranger.
Mr. Bryant is survived by his wife, Jimmie Bryant; son, James Wade Bryant
(Mary Louise); daughter, Joni Lynn Wynn (Mike); brother, Gilbert “Mike”
Bryant (Rosemary); sisters, Jimmie Lee Eller, Villa Brock (Wade), Pam Huff
(David); six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Online condolences may be made at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.