John Arthur Wulf, Jr. of Gurley, AL passed from this life on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital in Nashville, at the age of 64. John was born on May 24, 1957 in Battle Creek, MI. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Joyce Wulf; and brother, Jim Wulf. John found strength in his Lord, and took every opportunity to tell others about Jesus. He also loved his church and his family; Tom, Sharon, and Heather Kleinfeld; Patrick, Kristen, and Carter Godsey; John Adam Wulf; Rebecca Jo, James, Kayla, Breanna, Joseph, and Arthur Wulf; Lawrence Edward Andrews III; Johnetta Jo Whyte; Janette, Jason, and Alice Smith; Joshua Jenkins; Jake, Jamie, Samerra, and Sasha Wulf; Jacob and Skylar Shelton; BJ, Shawna, Ryan, and Sayde Denby; plus other family members including aunts, uncles, and many cousins. During his life, John held many positions including welder, marble installer, deep sea fisherman, machinist at Cleveland Pneumatic, a skilled operator of one of the world’s largest rock machines, and most recently a heavy equipment operator at Parton Contractors in Huntsville, AL. Many of John’s happiest moments were spent riding his Harley Davidson Heritage Softail motorcycle with family and friends. Visitation for John will be held on Saturday, October 9, 2021 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388. A memorial service will immediately follow at 12:00pm with Rev. Marty Nutter officiating. For those who wish, the family asks that donations in John’s memory be made to The Wulf Memorial Project- c/o Faith Lutheran Church, 101 Bragg Circle, Tullahoma, TN 37388.