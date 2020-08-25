Joey Shawn Smith of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, August 23, 2020
at the age of 46. Memorial Services are scheduled for Thursday, August 27,
2020 at 6:30 PM at Grace Baptist Church. The family will receive friends
following the service.
Joey, a native of Michigan, was the son of the late Jack Smith and Betty
Joe Grant Smith of Tullahoma. He was a member of Grace Baptist Church. He
enjoyed playing the guitar and singing as well as playing video games. He
enjoyed being outdoors and working in his yard and grilling out. Joey was
a very outgoing person and he loved everyone. He especially enjoyed
spending time with his mother.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by brother, Jackie
Smith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by finance’, Angela Adams of
Tullahoma; sons, Harley Joe Lauderdale of FL and Scotty Lund of MI;
brother, Eric Smith (Sandra) of Commerce, MI and one grandchild, Emily.
Please visit our website at www.davesculbertsonfuneralhome.com to leave
online condolences. Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of
arrangements.