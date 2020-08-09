Joey C. Ramsey of Manchester, passed this life on Friday, August 7, 2020
at the age of 44. Funeral Services are scheduled for Monday, August 10,
2020 at 2 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rose
Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12 PM till 2
PM.
Joey, a native of Nashville was the daughter of the late Marvin Ramsey and
Karen Gilliam Ramsey of Manchester. She loved being with her family and
having family get togethers. She always liked going places, especially out
to eat. She also enjoyed swimming.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by daughter, Dava Rhea Ramsey of
Manchester; brothers, Larry Elkins (Becky) of Manchester and John Elkins
(Debbie) of Greenbriar; sisters, Regena Travis (Bill) of Tullahoma,
Elizabeth Frassrand of Manchester and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces
and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested memorial donations be made to
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home.
