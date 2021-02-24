Joel Howard Gipson of Beechgrove passed this life on Tuesday, February 23,
2021 at the age of 48. Graveside Memorial Services are scheduled for
Sunday, March 7, 2021 at 2 PM at Franklin Memorial Gardens in Winchester.
Joel was born in Germany, the son of the late Joe Randall Gipson and Bonnie
Modrall Shelton. He loved being outdoors. He was an avid fan of Auburn
football, the NY Yankees and the Nashville Predators.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by grandparents,
Howard and Louise Modrall and Carl and Helen Gipson.
Mr. Gipson is survived by daughter, Allison Gipson of Manchester; sister,
Jodi Stewart of Winchester; grandchildren, Riley Rose and Mila Watson and
special aunt, Patsy Davidson of Louisiana.
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.