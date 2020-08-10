Joe M. Henley of Manchester passed this life on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at his residence at the age of 54. Funeral Services are scheduled for Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 1 PM at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home with burial to follow at Rutledge Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, from 5 – 8 PM.
Joe, a native of Sewanee, was the son of the late Sam Alexander and Joyce Alberta Daniel Henley. He was a member of the Christian Life Center Church and enjoyed studying and collecting Native American items. He also enjoyed fishing and being outdoors. He loved taking care of others and going for rides in the country.
He is survived by son, Samuel Matthew Henley of Tullahoma; daughters, Laura Reynee Henley, Joyce Ann Henley and Faith Danielle Henley, all of Tullahoma; brother, Mike Alexander Henley of Manchester; sisters, Mildred Marie Henley of Manchester and Vinnie Louise Henley of Estill Springs and eight grandchildren and one on the way.
