Ms. Jody Kay DeMarco, age 65 of Manchester, was born on December 30, 1955,
in Decatur, IL, to the late Anthony and Evelyn Reedy DeMarco. She was
employed at Huskey Building Supply until her retirement. Ms. DeMarco
enjoyed crafts, building things, and fellowshipping with the ladies at St.
Bedes Alanon group.
In addition to her parents, Ms. DeMarco is preceded in death by her son,
Jamie Giles. She is survived by her two sons, Roger Eugene Giles and Fred
Chester Giles (Helen); four grandchildren, Chester, Mathis, Jacob, and
Amelia Giles; siblings, Bill Tuttle (Patty), Mary Moseley, and Thomas
Tuttle (Dina); several nieces, nephews, and a host of friends.
Ms. DeMarco passed away at her home on November 16, 2021, after an extended
illness. A celebration of life will be held in memory of Ms. DeMarco at a
later date.
