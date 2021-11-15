Jody Dustin Haggard, age 34, of Tullahoma went to be with his heavenly father Friday, November 12, 2021. He was born July 1, 1987 in Tullahoma, TN to Kenneth and Brenda (Duggin) Haggard.
The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Monday, Nov 15th at Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 12 noon Tuesday, Nov. 16th in the chapel with Brother Ralph Hart officiating. Interment will follow in Fredonia Cemetery Manchester, TN.
Jody was a big Alabama Football fan that enjoyed hunting, fishing and grilling with family and friends. He loved people and would give the shirt off his back to help someone. Jody also had a special and personal relationship with Christ. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Jody is survived by his son, Jedidiah Haggard; parents, Kenneth “Bear” and Brenda Haggard; the mother of his son, Laura Haggard; brother, Coty and Brittany Haggard; niece, Ally Haggard; Larry and Pam Hensley; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Jody is preceded in death by his nephew, Kyler Mason Haggard; and grandparents, Calvin and Rachel Duggin and Dorcie and Mary Frances Haggard.