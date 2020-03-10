Joanne Caskie Cameron of Tullahoma passed this life on Sunday, March 8,
2020 at St. Thomas West in Nashville, at the age of 60. No services are
scheduled.
A native of Manchester, Joanne was the daughter of the late John Caskie and
Mary Frances Wahlig Miller. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and working in
her yard. In addition, she enjoyed politics.
Joanne is survived by her husband, Michael Cameron of Tullahoma and sister,
Julie Dilworth and her husband, Dwight of Copper Canyon, TX.
