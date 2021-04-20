JoAnn H. Bivins of Tullahoma passed this life on Monday, April 19, 2021 at
the Life Care Center of Tullahoma at the age of 84. Funeral Services are
scheduled for 2 PM Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Daves-Culbertson Funeral
Home with burial to follow at Rose Hill Memorial Gardens. The family will
receive friends from 1 – 2 PM.
A native of Old Hickory, TN, she was the daughter of the late J. B. and
Mary Gatlin Huff. She was a member of Grundy Street Church of Christ and
enjoyed cooking, especially baking. She also enjoyed playing cards, being
with her grandchildren and attending country music concerts.
Mrs. Bivins is survived by her husband, Dan H. Bivins Jr of Tullahoma;
sons, Danny Bivins and his wife, Brenda of Manchester and Mike Bivins and
his wife, Debby of Murfreesboro; brothers, James Milton Huff and Frankie
Huff; sisters, Barbara Collins and Faye Primrose and her husband, F. W.;
grandchildren, Jeremy Bivins and his wife, Aurore, Brittany Bivins, Kinsey
Johnson and her husband, Bryan, Madison Newman and her husband, David and
Michael Bivins; great grandchildren, Everleigh and Wells Johnson and one on
the way and numerous nieces and nephews..
Daves-Culbertson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.