Joan Sternik passed this life on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at the Life Care
Center of Tullahoma at the age of 76. No services are scheduled.
A native of Chicago, she enjoyed cooking, walking, bowling and sewing. She
attended Good Shepherd Catholic Church in Decherd.
She was preceded in death by son, Adam Clowers.
She is survived by son, Eugene Wade Clowers; daughter, Angela Del Pilar
(Juan); grandchildren, Kyle Manlosa, Juan Del Pilar, Courtney Wiseman, Max
Mashburn Jr and Jessica Mangrum and four great grandchildren.
