Jo Carolyn Limbaugh of Lynchburg, TN went to be with her heavenly father March 4, 2021. She was born July 24, 1951 to Mary Francis Moore and the late Leon Sullenger.
Carolyn was married to her loving husband, Danny Ray Limbaugh, Sr. for 48 years. Together they have two children, Danny Ray Limbaugh, Jr. and Wendy (Ted) Pierce. They have seven grandchildren, Erica Limbaugh Coons, Courtney (Doran) Limbaugh, Rayel Pierce, Raven Limbaugh, Jacob Limbaugh, Daxton Limbaugh and Colin Pierce. They have two great grandchildren, Olivia Noble and Emmitt Coons.
Carolyn has five siblings, Billie Sullenger, Marsha Ebbecke (Thomas), Mike Mitchell, Christy Sullenger, and the late Joey Mitchell.
She was a loving wife, mother, nana, daughter, sister, and friend. Carolyn taught us all the true meaning of life was unconditional love. She enjoyed being with her family and doing anything with her grandbabies. She loved going to ballgames, played softball for many years, and was known as “Sure Shot”. She babysat children for many years, she loved every single one and they loved her. She took care of her family and nothing meant more to her. Carolyn will be missed by so many.
The family will receive friends from 11 am -1 pm Monday, March 8, 2021 at Lynchburg Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow at 1 pm in the chapel with Brother Roy Hopkins officiating. Interment will be in Beech Hill Cemetery.
